Short Interest in Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Decreases By 52.4%

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,233 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the February 28th total of 739,322 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,224,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TGB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

TGB stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 million. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,185 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

