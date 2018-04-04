Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,095 United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in United Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,013,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,929,000 after purchasing an additional 388,467 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS set a $155.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

UTX stock opened at $124.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,628.11, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

