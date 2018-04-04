Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.44 ($0.03) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 185.25 ($2.60) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 173 ($2.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 211.90 ($2.97).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 208 ($2.92) to GBX 202 ($2.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.95) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.95) to GBX 220 ($3.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.62 ($3.00).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc is a residential developer. The Company operates at a local level from 24 regional businesses across the United Kingdom, and it has operations in Spain. Its segments include Housing United Kingdom and Housing Spain. The Housing United Kingdom segment includes North, Central and South West, and London and South East (including Central London) divisions.

