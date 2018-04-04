Head-To-Head Contrast: Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) versus TC PipeLines (TCP)

TC PipeLines (NYSE: TCP) and Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TC PipeLines pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TC PipeLines pays out 126.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TC PipeLines has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Ultrapar Participacoes has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TC PipeLines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

TC PipeLines has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapar Participacoes has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TC PipeLines and Ultrapar Participacoes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC PipeLines 3 4 2 0 1.89 Ultrapar Participacoes 1 1 0 0 1.50

TC PipeLines currently has a consensus target price of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.36%. Given TC PipeLines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TC PipeLines is more favorable than Ultrapar Participacoes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of TC PipeLines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TC PipeLines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC PipeLines and Ultrapar Participacoes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC PipeLines $422.00 million 5.55 $252.00 million $3.16 10.40 Ultrapar Participacoes $25.07 billion 0.46 $493.07 million $0.91 22.65

Ultrapar Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than TC PipeLines. TC PipeLines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultrapar Participacoes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TC PipeLines and Ultrapar Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC PipeLines 62.66% 22.80% 7.23% Ultrapar Participacoes 1.97% 17.10% 6.16%

Summary

TC PipeLines beats Ultrapar Participacoes on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC PipeLines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc., which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of Amapá, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar Participações S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

