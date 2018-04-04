TD Securities Lowers Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Price Target to C$1.50

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.90 price objective on Bellatrix Exploration and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Bellatrix Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Bellatrix Exploration from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.95.

Shares of BXE traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,050. Bellatrix Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$5.65.

Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.07. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of C$60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.52 million.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Ferrier, Willesden Green, Greater Pembina, Strachan and Harmattan.

