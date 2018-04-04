TE Connectivity (TEL) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.24

Press coverage about TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TE Connectivity earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.0388259681114 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cross Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,500. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,035.41, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 36,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $3,777,442.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,211.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,099,810.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $204,130.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,750 shares of company stock worth $36,475,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

