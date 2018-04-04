Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $232,000 in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Stock

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $32.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $103.41. The firm has a market cap of $468.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.22 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Richard B. Black sold 1,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $35,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,486.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

