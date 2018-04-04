Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $368,000 Position in Belmond (NYSE:BEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Belmond (NYSE:BEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belmond in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belmond in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belmond in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Belmond by 45.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Belmond by 60.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEL opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Belmond has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,141.70, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Belmond had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.62 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Belmond will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Belmond

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

