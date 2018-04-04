Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 11,823 MacroGenics Inc (MGNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $203,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 33,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.30, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 2.46. MacroGenics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $152.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon Marc Wigginton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $1,098,005 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

