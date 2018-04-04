Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 1,184 Shares of WGL Holdings Inc (WGL)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of WGL worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WGL in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WGL in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in WGL in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WGL by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in WGL by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NYSE WGL opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,296.19, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. WGL Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $652.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.30 million. WGL had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.40%. equities research analysts expect that WGL Holdings Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from WGL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. WGL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About WGL

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

