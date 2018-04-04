Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Global Payments worth $19,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 39.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,678,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,522,000 after purchasing an additional 752,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,861,000 after purchasing an additional 137,628 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,302,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Nomura boosted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Global Payments from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Global Payments stock opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $76.47 and a one year high of $118.94. The firm has a market cap of $17,383.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $626,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,237. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Global Payments Inc (GPN) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/teachers-advisors-llc-buys-4771-shares-of-global-payments-inc-gpn-updated.html.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.