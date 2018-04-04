Teachers Advisors LLC Has $40.27 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $40,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 593,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,822,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $572,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,100,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $27,886.67, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.56.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

