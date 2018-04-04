Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,441. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $80,194.41, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $580,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,770.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 746,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,859 shares of company stock worth $20,175,690. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.76.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

