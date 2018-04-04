Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.80 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $188.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16,674.43, a PE ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.09 and a 52-week high of $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.51 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 432.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director William T. End sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total transaction of $737,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $1,197,338.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,736 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,502. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

