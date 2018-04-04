TeamUp Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:TEAM)

TeamUp (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. TeamUp has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TeamUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TeamUp has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One TeamUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TeamUp alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00144205 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019615 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000944 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TeamUp Profile

TeamUp is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TeamUp’s total supply is 301,004,896 coins. TeamUp’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TeamUp

TeamUp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase TeamUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TeamUp must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TeamUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for TeamUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.