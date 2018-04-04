Technology Investment Capital (OXSQ) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.07

Media coverage about Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Technology Investment Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1827934603874 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Technology Investment Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a report on Monday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Technology Investment Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,901. The company has a market capitalization of $315.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Technology Investment Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. Technology Investment Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts predict that Technology Investment Capital will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Technology Investment Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Technology Investment Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 16,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $91,190.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $40,553.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 212,676 shares of company stock worth $1,264,830 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

