TechShares (THS) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

TechShares (CURRENCY:THS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. TechShares has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $9,996.00 worth of TechShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TechShares has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TechShares coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00006651 BTC on exchanges.

TechShares (THS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 28th, 2016. TechShares’ total supply is 646,359,158 coins. TechShares’ official website is www.techsharescommunity.com.

TechShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy TechShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TechShares must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TechShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

