TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Insider Sells $946,500.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) insider Greg Strakosch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 895,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,212.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Greg Strakosch sold 35,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $561,400.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Greg Strakosch sold 5,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Greg Strakosch sold 30,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00.

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 103,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TechTarget by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in TechTarget by 12.6% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides online content that helps buyers and sellers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services. The Company’s offerings enable IT vendors to identify, reach and influence corporate IT decision makers researching specific IT purchases through customized marketing programs that include data analytics-driven intelligence solutions, demand generation and brand advertising.

