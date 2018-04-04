Teck Resources (TECK) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.35.

TECK opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,380.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

