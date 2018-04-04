Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Has $71.74 Million Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,619 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Telefonica Brasil worth $71,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 62,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Santander lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:VIV opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25,938.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Telefonica Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 6.60%. equities research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

