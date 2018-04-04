Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,460 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telefonica Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $25,938.34, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Telefonica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Santander lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/telefonica-brasil-sa-viv-stake-increased-by-cullen-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.