Head-To-Head Analysis: Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) & Its Competitors

Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) is one of 10 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Telenav to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenav’s peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telenav and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav $169.58 million -$47.26 million -4.77 Telenav Competitors $7.19 billion $619.32 million 21.63

Telenav’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telenav. Telenav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telenav and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav 0 0 4 0 3.00 Telenav Competitors 76 433 525 26 2.47

Telenav currently has a consensus price target of $10.88, indicating a potential upside of 109.13%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2.66%. Given Telenav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telenav is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Telenav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Telenav shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telenav and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav -38.56% -56.00% -22.03% Telenav Competitors 0.18% 4.10% 1.37%

Summary

Telenav peers beat Telenav on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Telenav

TeleNav, Inc. (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles. The advertising segment provides interactive mobile advertisements on behalf of its advertising clients to consumers based on the location of the user and other targeting capabilities. The mobile navigation segment provides its map and navigation platform to end users through mobile devices. The Company’s auto and mobile navigation platform allows it to deliver location-based services to auto manufacturers, developers and end users through various distribution channels, including wireless carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.