Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa (V)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Welch Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Vetr downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.21.

NYSE:V opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Visa has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $126.88. The company has a market capitalization of $246,481.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

