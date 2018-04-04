Tenaris (TS) Lifted to “Hold” at UBS

UBS upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th, thefly.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.75.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of TS stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20,464.59, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.71. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $37.56.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 10.30%. research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Tenaris by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 59,606,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007,915 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tenaris by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,608,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,168,000 after acquiring an additional 300,807 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,562,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,508,000 after acquiring an additional 826,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tenaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,179,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,052,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,403,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/tenaris-ts-upgraded-at-ubs-updated-updated.html.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.