Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will post $4.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.68 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.98. 755,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2,344.70, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

In related news, Director George Fredrick Smitherman bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,812,500.00. Also, Director Ashish Dave sold 75,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $105,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,600 shares of company stock valued at $199,146. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 182.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

