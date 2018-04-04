Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Tennant were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 62.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 254.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 808,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 66,154 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 62.1% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 26,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Tennant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Tennant has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.94, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.13 million. Tennant had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. analysts predict that Tennant will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, insider Thomas Paulson sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $487,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

