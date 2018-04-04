Teradyne (TER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS

Stock analysts at UBS began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TER. Goldman Sachs upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Teradyne from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,197,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,557.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.00. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.85 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,769.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $330,753.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,721.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,009 shares of company stock worth $6,731,077 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Teradyne by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,489,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,241,000 after buying an additional 1,563,591 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,393,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,071,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,878,000 after purchasing an additional 929,346 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Teradyne by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,699,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,039,000 after purchasing an additional 928,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,186,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,287,000 after purchasing an additional 908,059 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teradyne (TER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/teradyne-ter-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-ubs.html.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.