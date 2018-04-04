Teradyne (TER) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Teradyne continues to benefit from strengthening Semiconductor and System Test Businesses. Moreover, a recovery in the core semiconductor business (processors, MCUs and power management) will continue to boost total revenues. We believe that the company has signficant growth opportunities in the high-growth wireless test market in the long-haul. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Additionally, growing memory market exposure, strong product lineup, lean cost structure and strong balance sheet are positives. Given the popularity of its products, the Universal Robots acquisition and the continuous design win momentum; the company is optimistic long-term prospects. However, volatility in the test market could be a concern in the near term. Further, the slowdown of PC market remains a concern for the company’s HDD business.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TER. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,557.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.85 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 32,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,492,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,109.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,077. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 134,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

