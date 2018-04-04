Terra Nitrogen (TNH) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Terra Nitrogen (NYSE: TNH) is one of 19 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Terra Nitrogen to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Terra Nitrogen and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terra Nitrogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Terra Nitrogen Competitors 165 556 632 38 2.39

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 18.92%. Given Terra Nitrogen’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terra Nitrogen has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Terra Nitrogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Terra Nitrogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Terra Nitrogen has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terra Nitrogen’s peers have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Terra Nitrogen pays an annual dividend of $8.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 63.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terra Nitrogen and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Terra Nitrogen $397.20 million $153.90 million N/A Terra Nitrogen Competitors $3.12 billion $271.73 million 0.12

Terra Nitrogen’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Terra Nitrogen.

Profitability

This table compares Terra Nitrogen and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terra Nitrogen 38.75% 41.57% 38.41% Terra Nitrogen Competitors -1,855.42% -21.26% -12.68%

About Terra Nitrogen

Terra Nitrogen Company, L.P. (TNCLP) is a limited partnership that produces nitrogen fertilizer products. The Company’s principal products are anhydrous ammonia (ammonia) and urea ammonium nitrate solutions (UAN), which it manufactures at its facility in Verdigris, Oklahoma. Its nitrogen products are used primarily by farmers. For the year ended December 31, 2016, it had sold 2.2 million tons of nitrogen fertilizers. The Company has production facility, in Verdigris, Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2016, it had two ammonia plants, two nitric acid plants and two UAN plants. The Company conducts its operations through an operating partnership, Terra Nitrogen, Limited Partnership (TNLP). Terra Nitrogen GP Inc. is the general partner of both TNCLP and TNLP and owns a 0.025% general partner interest in each of TNCLP and TNLP. The General Partner is an indirect subsidiary of CF Industries Holdings, Inc., which is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of nitrogen products.

