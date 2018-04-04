Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets and C-CEX. Terracoin has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $6,406.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,393.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.07 or 0.09437380 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00027524 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00158479 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.01889990 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021811 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00016893 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002821 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005071 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008014 BTC.

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,569,192 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.info. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. “

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinsMarkets and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

