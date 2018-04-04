TerraNova Price Tops $9.56 on Major Exchanges (TER)

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One TerraNova coin can currently be purchased for about $9.56 or 0.00140639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. TerraNova has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $671,940.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraNova has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00611368 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006261 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000610 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00096898 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002708 BTC.

About TerraNova

TerraNova is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,018,398 coins. The official website for TerraNova is genialboro.wixsite.com/terranova-ter. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin.

TerraNova Coin Trading

TerraNova can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not possible to buy TerraNova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraNova must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraNova using one of the exchanges listed above.

