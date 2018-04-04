Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Press coverage about Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Terreno Realty earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7984502810599 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,914.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

