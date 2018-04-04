Tesco (TSCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS

UBS reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report released on Tuesday.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.37) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.60) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tesco from GBX 165 ($2.32) to GBX 185 ($2.60) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 217.62 ($3.05).

LON TSCO traded down GBX 5.05 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 200.85 ($2.82). 12,402,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 165.35 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 217.31 ($3.05).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,902 stores, as well as online.

