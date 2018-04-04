Tesla (TSLA) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $244.59

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $244.59 and last traded at $251.49, with a volume of 11183686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.13.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $283.06 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS boosted their target price on Tesla to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.89.

Get Tesla alerts:

The company has a market cap of $44,954.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $330,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,381.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.58, for a total value of $284,018.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,344.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,211. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 2,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tesla (TSLA) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $244.59” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/tesla-tsla-reaches-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-244-59.html.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.