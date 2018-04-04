Tether Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Coinut, Cryptopia and Bibox. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $2.29 billion and approximately $1.81 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003027 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00689167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00178330 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00035843 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00032242 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00168527 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 2,580,109,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,287,140,814 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by a U.S Dollar held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals. “

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Bibox, Coinbene, Coinut, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, EXX, Kraken, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex, Gate.io, Kucoin, Liqui, Binance, Exmo, Tidex and Upbit. It is not presently possible to purchase Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

