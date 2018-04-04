Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.559662355862 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.63 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.51.

TEVA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,170,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,925,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,053.03, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $33.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $99,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

