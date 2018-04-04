Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $39,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,954,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,292,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 240,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.50 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.65 and a 52-week high of $102.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,464.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,186 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $106,206.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,919.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.60 per share, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,111.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

