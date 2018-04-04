Texas Instruments (TXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS

Analysts at UBS started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.21. 4,234,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,387,102. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99,018.22, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $5,145,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haren Julie Van sold 19,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $2,017,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation grew its position in Texas Instruments by 915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/texas-instruments-txn-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-ubs.html.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.