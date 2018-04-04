Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Research Coverage Started at Longbow Research

Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $5.08) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $102,205.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian T. Crutcher sold 267,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $29,680,687.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,427.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $395,463.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,776.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,093.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,611,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,210 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,573.7% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,774,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,449 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 864.6% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,378,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,883 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,708,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,482,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

