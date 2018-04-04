Texas Instruments (TXN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments continues to prudently invest its R&D dollars in several high margin, high-growth areas of the analog and embedded processing markets. This is gradually increasing its exposure to industrial and automotive markets and dollar content at customers, while reducing exposure to volatile consumer/computing markets. Margins continue to expand on secular strength in the auto and industrial markets and manufacturing efficiencies that include growing 300-millimeter Analog output. Continous dividend hike is a big positive. However, increasing competition, unfavorable currency effect and a high debt load remain concerns. The company has underperformed the industry it belongs in the past 12 months.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an in-line rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.24.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,101. The firm has a market cap of $99,018.22, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Bing Xie sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $1,733,927.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $395,463.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,776.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 757,632 shares of company stock worth $83,306,399. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 92,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

