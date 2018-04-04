Textron (TXT) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Textron (NYSE:TXT) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Textron has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $15,436.70, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Textron will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

