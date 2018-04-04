The ChampCoin (CRYPTO:TCC) Price Tops $0.0467 on Exchanges

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last seven days, The ChampCoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. The ChampCoin has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $505.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The ChampCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00692223 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00177955 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035624 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032744 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin’s total supply is 218,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,925,727 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The ChampCoin’s official website is thechampcoin.com.

Buying and Selling The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TCC Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase The ChampCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The ChampCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The ChampCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

