The Children’s Place Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of The Children’s Place in a research report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano expects that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised The Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on The Children’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price objective on The Children’s Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.91.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $133.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,329.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.37. The Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $161.65.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.09 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The Children’s Place declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from The Children’s Place’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Children’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

