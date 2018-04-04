The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised The Coca-Cola from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.04 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $50.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $185,268.28, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.68%.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $719,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,070.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

