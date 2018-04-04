The Independent Investment Trust plc (IIT) Insider Sells £211,500 in Stock

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) insider Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 30,000 shares of The Independent Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £211,500 ($296,883.77).

Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 50,000 shares of The Independent Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.40), for a total transaction of £370,500 ($520,072.99).

On Thursday, March 15th, Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 50,000 shares of The Independent Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 723 ($10.15), for a total transaction of £361,500 ($507,439.64).

On Thursday, March 8th, Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 1,750 shares of The Independent Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 736 ($10.33), for a total transaction of £12,880 ($18,079.73).

On Wednesday, February 28th, Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 50,000 shares of The Independent Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($10.25), for a total transaction of £365,000 ($512,352.61).

LON IIT traded up GBX 694.04 ($9.74) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 700 ($9.83). The company had a trading volume of 64,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,441. The Independent Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 424.12 ($5.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 811 ($11.38).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The Independent Investment Trust Company Profile

Independent Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide good absolute returns over long periods by investing the great majority of its assets in the United Kingdom and international quoted securities and, if appropriate, index futures. The Company invests in equities.

