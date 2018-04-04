Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) by 164.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alteryx by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,620,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

AYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

AYX stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,019.89 and a P/E ratio of -108.81.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 40,226 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,362,856.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 15,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $525,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,587.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-purchases-11789-shares-of-alteryx-ayx-updated-updated.html.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.