Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,031 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 545,789 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 917,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 650.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Globalstar had a return on equity of 145.71% and a net margin of 172.06%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

