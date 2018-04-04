The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 23,622 Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,568,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,625,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $36,644,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,350,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,488,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 10,953,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $233,205,252.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Irwin sold 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $181,795.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,531,357 shares of company stock valued at $245,502,591 over the last quarter.

NYSE AQUA opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $297.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

