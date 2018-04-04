The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $530,000 Position in (NASDAQ:EXXI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of (NASDAQ:EXXI) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.28% of worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,294,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 960,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121,147 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,167,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of during the 4th quarter worth about $6,835,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period.

