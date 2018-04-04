The Timken (NYSE:TKR) and NN (NNBR) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Timken (NYSE: TKR) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get The Timken alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Timken and NN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Timken 0 1 3 0 2.75 NN 0 2 2 0 2.50

The Timken currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.61%. NN has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.99%. Given NN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NN is more favorable than The Timken.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Timken and NN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Timken $3.00 billion 1.15 $203.40 million $2.63 16.92 NN $619.79 million 1.07 $26.03 million $1.55 15.52

The Timken has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Timken, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of The Timken shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of NN shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of The Timken shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The Timken has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Timken pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NN pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. The Timken pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NN pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Timken has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. The Timken is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Timken and NN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Timken 6.77% 14.55% 6.47% NN 4.87% 11.94% 2.99%

Summary

The Timken beats NN on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives. It also provides power transmission systems and flight-critical components for civil and military aircraft, which comprise bearings, helicopter transmission systems, rotor-head assemblies, turbine engine components, gears, and housings. This segment sells it parts through a network of authorized automotive and heavy-truck distributors to individual end users, equipment owners, operators, and maintenance shops. The Process Industries segment supplies industrial bearings and assemblies; power transmission components, including gears and gearboxes; and couplings, seals, lubricants, chains, belts, and related products and services to OEMs and end-users in various industries. It also supports aftermarket sales and service needs through its network of authorized industrial distributors; and offers repair and service for bearings and gearboxes, as well as electric motor rewind, repair, and services to end users. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc. is a diversified industrial company and a global manufacturer of high precision components and assemblies to a range of markets on a global basis. The Company’s operating segments include: the Precision Engineered Products Group and the Autocam Precision Components Group. Precision Engineered Products Group combines materials science capability with engineering and production solutions to design and manufacture a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies and finished devices for the medical, electrical, automotive and aerospace end markets. Autocam Precision Components Group manufactures highly engineered, difficult-to-manufacture precision metal components and subassemblies for the automotive, heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), fluid power and diesel engine end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.